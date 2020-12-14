Around Osage County

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

CAR-OLING

21st Reed-Hembree Christmas Caroling Party set for Dec. 20

The 21st annual Reed-Hembree Christmas Caroling party is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20. The 2020 caroling has been organized uniquely, to maintain social distancing. Participants are to meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Blue Sky Bank parking lot in Pawhuska and stay in their vehicles. The vehicles will travel, as a caravan, to the locations where singing will take place. Ron Reed said there is to be a live broadcast for the Car-oling event on radio station KYFM 100.1.

^

FREE BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS

Contact Pawhuska Library for details

Library Director Yvonne Rose said the Pawhuska Library will be offering free books for holiday gifts. For more information, contact Rose at 918-287-3989. Rose clarified that the library is offering two books per person for adults, and not more than two books per child.

^

COUNTY COOKBOOKS

Help send 4-H participants to camp

Osage County OHCE members are doing a fundraiser by selling a county cookbook for $10. They are great for last-minute Christmas gifts. These books contain recipes from OHCE members and county 4-Hers. The OHCE members are using their proceeds to help send 4-H'ers to camp and other events. Cookbooks can be purchased through the Osage County Extension Office, or visit with your local Osage County OHCE member. To reserve a cookbook, call the Osage County Extension Office at 918-287-4170.