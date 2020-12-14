Huskies' season ends in 7-6 home loss to Cashion

The Pawhuska Huskies saw the dream of a gold ball for Christmas slip away when the Cashion Wildcats broke through and scored with 3:28 left in the game last Friday at Ormand Beach Stadium.

Cashion scored on an aerial strike from near midfield and kicked the point after to take a 7-6 lead. The Huskies were unable to come back, and the 14-0 Wildcats won the right to move on to the state final game Dec. 18 in Edmond. Pawhuska finished the season with a record of 12-1.

The story of the game was that of missed opportunities for Pawhuska. The Huskies moved the ball about 60 yards on their opening possession, but turned the ball over on downs at the Cashion 9-yard line. On their next possession, the Huskies took the ball from their own 15-yard line to the Cashion 5-yard line but were unable to punch it in for a score and turned it over on downs with 10:08 left in the second quarter.

Pawhuska finally scored a touchdown with 6:56 left in the first half. The Huskies held the Wildcats back almost to their own goal line, and junior receiver and defensive back Dalton Hurd returned a Cashion punt inside the 20-yard line. On a third-down play from inside the Cashion 1-yard line, Pawhuska's Jack Long ran for a score, but the attempt for a two-point conversion failed, making the score 6-0 for the home team.

Pawhuska then held Cashion deep in its own end, and the Huskies took over on their own 45-yard line after the Wildcats punted. The Huskies drove the ball to the Cashion 10-yard line, but turned it over on downs with 29.2 seconds left in the first half.

The first half ended with the score 6-0 for the Huskies. In the third quarter, the Huskies were able to move the ball inside the Cashion 15-yard line, but again came up empty when they turned the ball over on downs.

Pawhuska played gamely on defense all night, and it appeared by the early fourth quarter that the Huskies might have to shut out the Wildcats to beat them. Then, with just 3:28 to go, Cashion hit the jackpot with a scoring pass and kicked the point after, and the dream slipped away.

The game against Cashion was the first contest all year in which the Huskies scored fewer than 44 points. Cashion, which lost by six points a year ago in the state Class A final game, moves on to play Thomas-Fay-Custer in the 2020 final. Thomas-Fay-Custer took a one-point win, 28-27, last Friday over the Ringling Blue Devils.

The loss to Cashion was the final game in a Huskies' football uniform for Pawhuska's senior class, including quarterback Bryce Drummond, who threw for 59 touchdowns in his final campaign and ran for 18 more.