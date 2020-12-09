Face masks, shields recommended for community Christmas

By Misty Farber

Week of Dec. 9-15

The Christmas in Barnsdall event is only a few days away, beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. and the drawing at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. It is time to start organizing your tickets to easily and quickly find each ticket number that is called in hopes of becoming a winner of one of 11 cash drawings. There will be $4,900 given out, but you must be present to win.

In an effort to keep everyone safe at this community event, the Chamber of Commerce has released several new safety guidelines to protect everyone attending. It is recommended for everyone to wear face masks or face shields to protect all in attendance. While there will not be any hot dogs or hot chocolate this year, there will still be Santa Claus and treat bags.

Santa will be in attendance to wave at the children but will do so at a distance. The live Christmas music will play on the community stage, as the citizens wait in anticipation for the ticket drawing to begin. Residents are encouraged and welcomed to stay in their vehicles for the drawing. The Chamber will turn up the volume on the PA system so everyone can hear from a distance. If your ticket number is called, honk your horn and make your way up to the stage to present your winning ticket to the Chamber officials. Good luck to everyone, and stay safe!

There is still time to enter your float in the Christmas parade. If you would like to enter, please email Claud Rosendale at crosendale@windstream.net for an application. There will be three cash awards for the top three floats. First-place float wins $200, second-place float wins $175, and third-place float wins $150.

The Barnsdall Ag Boosters and FFA Chapter will be providing a chili dinner at the Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The chili dinner will be at the Feed Depot, and the cost is donations only. Enjoy a bowl of chili and support a great group of students.

The junior high basketball program will host two games this week. The Panthers will play the Avant Chieftains, Thursday, Dec. 10, and the Caney Valley Trojans on Monday, Dec. 14. All junior high games start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams also play at home this week, as they host the Nowata Ironmen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Come out and support the Panthers and Lady Panthers.

Community & School Events:

Dec. 10

JH Basketball, Home vs. Avant, 5 pm

Dec. 11

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 12

FFA Chili Dinner, 5 p.m.

Christmas in Barnsdall, 6 p.m.

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of lights 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 13

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of lights 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 14

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

JH Basketball, Home vs Caney Valley, 5 p.m.

Dec. 15

HS Basketball, Home vs. Nowata, 6:30 p.m.