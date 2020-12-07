'Captain Supertooth' virtual visit is element of oral health programming

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parents and teachers can make dental health education part of their physical or virtual classroom curriculum with the new Captain Supertooth Virtual Visit Program from the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation.

The interactive program teaches children the importance of maintaining their dental health with information and tips about brushing, flossing, eating healthy and visiting the dentist.

Dental health education for children is critical in Oklahoma. The state's oral health report card shows 66 percent of third-graders in Oklahoma have treated or untreated tooth decay, and only 49 percent of Oklahomans ages 1 to 20 have received a preventive dental care visit.

“Many parents are facing the unprecedented challenge of educating their children at home part- or full-time,” said Terrisa Singleton, director of the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. “We created the virtual visit program to help them infuse their at-home classroom with dental health education that’s fun and effective. What could motivate kids to brush their teeth more than a one-on-one interactive visit with a dental health superhero?”

The Captain Supertooth Virtual Visit Program is available via a secure Zoom meeting for Pre-K through third-grade students in Oklahoma. Captain Supertooth ships a care package to each student after the visit containing two children’s toothbrushes, two adult toothbrushes, a brush chart and a cling for their bathroom mirror to serve as a reminder to brush and floss daily.

Operated and funded entirely by the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation, Captain Supertooth has visited students at elementary schools across Oklahoma for more than 20 years. The in-person program was redesigned to help parents and teachers using remote learning options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaces for the Captain Supertooth Virtual Visit Program are limited. To book your virtual visit, go to captainsupertooth.com/booking.

Delta Dental of Oklahoma is the leading provider of dental benefits in the state. Delta Dental of Oklahoma services more than 1 million eligible members and nearly 9,500 Oklahoma-headquartered companies. Delta Dental of Oklahoma established its Foundation 22 years ago to advance the company's not-for-profit mission. The foundation is funded entirely by proceeds from Delta Dental of Oklahoma. For more information about Delta Dental of Oklahoma, please visit DeltaDentalOK.org.

Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation is the philanthropic affiliate of Delta Dental of Oklahoma and is the state’s single largest contributor to dental health and education-related projects and initiatives. For more information, visit DDOKFoundation.org.