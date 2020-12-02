Make plans to enjoy Woolaroc's Christmas light show

Misty Farber

Week of Dec. 2-9

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Barnsdall, as the Chamber of Commerce prepares for the annual Christmas event! There are only 10 days left to collect tickets from the local merchants to enter the drawing for six cash prizes.

All local businesses that are members of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will be giving out one ticket per $10 you spend at their place. The tickets will be picked up on Dec. 11 and put in the hopper for the drawing on Dec. 12. The Chamber will be giving out $4,900 at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and you must be present to win. Remember to shop local to help Barnsdall and to earn tickets for your chance to win a cash drawing.

It’s also time to visit Woolaroc, the brightest and most magical place in Osage County this time of year, with over 750,000 Christmas lights. Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights is a nice treat for those who want to get out of the house and find a socially safe place to visit while staying in your car.

The lights are turned on from 5 to 9 p.m every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event is drive-through only, and a great place to support our local treasure and treat the family to a fun night out. The cost of admission is $2 per person. Ages 2 and younger are free.

The Barnsdall Public Library is excited to announce that the technology equipment purchased with the $5,000 grant received from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries has been installed. Citizens are welcome to come to the library to use the new equipment, to help them with their technology needs. The new technology consists of computers, monitors, keyboards, webcams, laptops, and headphones. We are thankful for this grant and the support it has given to our local library.

The junior high basketball team will play two games this week. The team will travel to Woodland on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Pawhuska on Monday, Dec. 7. All junior high games start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The high school girls and boys basketball teams play at home this week, as they host Bartlesville Wesleyan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The teams will have the next week off and will not play again until Dec. 15, when they are scheduled to host Nowata.

The American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

Barnsdall students are back to school this week after a 10-day Thanksgiving Break. The students will finish their first semester of classes on Dec. 17, when they begin their Christmas vacation. The students will also participate in their only virtual day this month, on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 8, with lunch served for $5. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center. A full agenda will be emailed to all Chamber members later this week.

Community & School Events:

Dec. 3

American Legion Meeting, 6 p.m.

HS Basketball, Home vs. Bartlesville Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

JH Basketball at Woodland, 5 p.m.

Dec. 4

BPS Virtual Friday

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 5

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 6

Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 7

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

JH Basketball at Pawhuska, 5 p.m.

Dec. 8

Chamber of Commerce Meeting, noon