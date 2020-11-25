Still time to enter your float in the Christmas parade

By Misty Farber

Week of Nov. 25- Dec. 1

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope everyone is safe and enjoying the holiday season.

Barnsdall students are enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday, as they have embarked on a 10-day Thanksgiving Break and will resume classes Monday, Nov. 30. The students will return to school for three weeks, until their next break from school, Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, which will be their Christmas Break.

As a reminder, the Barnsdall Assembly of God will be distributing 150 to 200 boxes of fresh produce and milk each Monday. The boxes are supplied to the church by the ministry, “Food on the Move.” The distributions will take place each Monday at noon until all packages are handed to residents on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please contact Pastor Jason Byers.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at Barnsdall City Hall unless otherwise noted.

Unfortunately, the junior high basketball team could not start its season last week in the Pawhuska Tournament due to many teams canceling. The team will now start its season off during the coming week, playing host to Hominy, Monday, Nov. 30. The team will travel to Woodland for its second game of the week on Thursday, Dec. 3. All junior high games start at 5 p.m.

The Barnsdall High School football team, unfortunately, played its last game of the 2020 season on Friday, as the Panthers lost to Regent Prep, 65-16. The players will check in their helmets and uniforms and begin a new athletic season of wrestling or basketball with a full week of scheduled games and meets starting soon.

The Barnsdall High School girls and boys basketball teams will play their first games of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Caney Valley. Both teams will play again on Thursday, Dec. 3, at home against Bartlesville Wesleyan. All varsity games start at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Come out and support the basketball teams as they begin their new season.

There is still time to enter your float in the Christmas parade. The floats can be entered by individuals, businesses, organizations, or churches. If you would like to join, please email Claud Rosendale at crosendale@windstream.net.

Community & School Events

Nov. 30

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

JH Basketball, Home vs. Hominy, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.

HS Basketball at Caney Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 3

JH Basketball at Woodland, 5 p.m.

HS Basketball, Home vs. Bartlesville Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.