Dance Maker to present the Nutcracker on Dec.12-13

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Returning to Pawhuska’s beautiful Constantine Theater, Dance Maker Academy is pleased to present its fourth annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet, at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

This year, the production features 47 local dancers, ages 6 to 18, in this all-children ballet. The colorful scenery and dazzling costumes enhance Tchaikovsky’s iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine Clara, dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and cast take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Jenna Smith LaViolette after Pavel Rotaru.

“We thank our sponsors, the Osage Foundation, Osage Casinos, and Jerry and Marlene Mosley and many others for helping us continue the legacy of ballet in the Osage, and we look forward to others joining our efforts,” LaViolette said.

Safety standards will be adhered to and masks will be required to attend. Because of safe distancing measures requiring many empty seats, tickets are limited. Tickets are on sale online at www.dancemaker.net. Adult tickets are $15, and student tickets are $8. Reserved tickets are $25 and $15.

Dance Maker will also be offering virtual tickets for families to log into from home and watch a live performance. Virtual tickets are $20.

Dance Maker is a nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be sent to 400 Palmer Ave., Pawhuska, OK 74056.