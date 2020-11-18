Barnsdall Chamber prepares for community Christmas celebration

By Misty Farber

Week of Nov. 18-24

It is November, and the temperature has been wonderful. I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather. It is indeed a nice break from the ice storm we experienced last month.

The Barnsdall Christmas event is just around the corner, and merchants have been busy handing out one ticket for every $10 spent to all local shoppers. Over 18 merchants are participating in the event this year. Shop local and save your tickets for a chance to win a cash prize.

In preparation for the Christmas event, it is time to start planning for the parade. The Chamber of Commerce asks for anyone interested in participating in the parade to fill out an application and consider decorating a float for your church, business, or organization. There is always a need for more floats for the parade. Please help encourage businesses, churches, organizations, or individuals to prepare floats to make this parade one of the best around. The float applications are available for anyone who wants to enter their float in the parade and potentially win a prize.

Claud Rosendale confirmed that $4,900 in donations have been made from sponsors to use for the merchant drawings. This is an exciting and eventful night for the Barnsdall community, as there will be 11 cash drawings this year.

We appreciate the following businesses for their support and donations to help make this event momentous for our community. There will be 11 prizes with three cash drawings each for 3rd, 4th, and 5th place.

1st Place: $1,250 — Nucera Solutions, LLC

2nd Place: $1,000 — Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce

3rd Place: (3) $500 -- Osage Casinos, Enbridge, & Nucera Solutions, LLC

4th Place: (3) $250 -- American Heritage Bank, Enbridge, & Nucera Solutions, LLC

5th Place: (3) $100 -- Fast Al’s Upholstery, Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory, & Anonymous

If you have any questions or would like to participate in the parade, please contact Claud Rosendale at 918-847-2202.

The Osage Nation Education Department is offering an ACT/SAT workshop/webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 24. They are offering an in-person workshop and an online webinar. The program is being provided to students in grades 6-12 and is open to all Osage Nation students, and any student enrolled in a local JOM (Johnson-O'Malley) program. The in-person workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the online webinar will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The ACT workshop/webinar will provide information regarding financial aid, college preparation, and a practice test. To register for this event, please contact Avis Ballard or Chelsea Christian at 918-287-5300 or send an email to education@osagenation-nsn.gov. Space is limited to allow for social distancing for the in-person event, and masks will be required.

As a reminder, the Barnsdall Assembly of God church participates in the food drive as they hand out 150-200 boxes of produce and milk every week. The boxes are supplied to the church by the ministry, “Food on the Move.” The donations will happen each Monday at noon until all boxes have been handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, please contact Pastor Jason Byers.