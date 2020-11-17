Foran resigning from Pawhuska City Council

The postponement of a special meeting of the Pawhuska City Council, which had been scheduled for Nov. 12, delayed the council's official acknowledgement of the resignation of Ward 2 Councilor Jourdan Foran.

The agenda developed for that meeting listed possible acceptance of her resignation by the Council, and possible appointment of a successor, as business items. That meeting may now be held Nov. 23.

Foran, in April 2019, won election to a three-year term on the Council by narrowly defeating incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Steve Holcombe, 220-to-212. The April 2, 2019, general election for the council seat followed a Feb. 12 primary, in which Holcombe received 144 votes, Foran received 137 and Laban Miles received 97.

Foran told the Journal-Capital that she was laid off from her job in July 2020 and subsequently found another position with a nonprofit organization in Bartlesville. Moving to Bartlesville was a condition of taking the job, she said.

Foran said she now works as executive director of The Cottage, a pregnancy resource center and maternity home in Bartlesville that, among other things, offers free pregnancy tests and a mobile ultrasound service.

"I have truly enjoyed my time on the council and appreciate everyone's support, and look forward to seeing how Pawhuska continues to move forward," Foran said.

Foran's candidacy for Pawhuska City Council was her first run for political office, and she was a relatively new resident of the community. She had, however, quickly become involved in the activities of local institutions ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the public schools.

The most recent turnover on the Council came earlier this year, when challenger Steve Tolson defeated incumbent At-Large Councilor Rodger Milleson. The general election was delayed from April 7 to June 30 because of concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.

Tolson was the leader in a Feb. 11 primary that involved four candidates. Tolson had 204 votes in the primary, while Milleson was second with 107. There were 426 votes cast in the primary.

In the general election, Tolson defeated Milleson by a count of 395 to 208, with the total of votes cast jumping to 603.