Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers in Pawhuska

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.

Our mentors develop positive one-to-one relationships with youth and share experiences that expand their world in new ways, have a lasting impact on their lives.

As a result of a Pawhuska Kiwanis Club initiative, and in coordination with Pawhuska Public Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, through the Bartlesville location, will offer the opportunity for local youth to have a one-to-one mentor through the program. Big Brothers Big Sisters accepts referrals for youth ages 6 to 14 at the time of referral and serves youth to age 18 or high school graduation. Youth may be referred by a parent/guardian, school or community organization.

Community-based mentors commit to spending a few hours a few times a month, for at least one year, to building a friendship with a youth and enjoying fun activities together. Mentors are Big Sisters, Big Brothers or Big Couples. A Big Couple mentors one child together as a team and is a great option for couples who want to enjoy the volunteer experience together.

“Anyone with a heart for youth and willing to share their time and life experience is a great candidate for becoming a Big Brother Big Sister mentor,” stated Charlene Dew, area director in Bartlesville, “At this time there are two children in Pawhuska waiting for a mentor.”

Children in Pawhuska currently waiting for a mentor include a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

For more information visit www.bbbsok.org or email charlene.dew@bbbsok.org