City Council rescinds city manager job offer

The Pawhuska City Council voted Thursday to rescind a city manager job offer less than two weeks after making it, marking the second time since March the city has selected a candidate who has not ultimately filled the position.

Owasso resident Jacob Wilmott was scheduled to start with the city Nov. 12, but the City Council reconsidered in an emergency meeting spent mostly in executive session.

After more than an hour discussing the offer, with and without Wilmott in the room, City Attorney John Heskett left the meeting to announce the city would be pursuing other candidates, declining to answer further questions.

Wilmott said he would be pursuing other career options.

“Really, the only thing I have to add is that it’s bittersweet, I’m glad that I’ve got other opportunities and I wish the city the best of luck finding another city manager,” Wilmott said.

Pawhuska City Clerk Tonya Bright will continue to serve as interim city manager, as she has since Dave Neely’s resignation in March.

In July, the position was offered to Anthony Rogers, a former Ponca City police officer, but he later took a different job instead, Heskett said.