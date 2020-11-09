Program to cover negotiating surface damages

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Donald A. Lepp with Drummond Law and Oklahoma State University Extension will present a program on Tuesday, Nov. 17, on negotiating surface damages in Osage County for easements and oil and gas activities.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ag Building on the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Lepp will give a presentation aimed at private landowners on how to negotiate with companies conducting oil and gas operations on their property or purchasing right of way easements across the landowners’ property.

Subjects to be discussed will include the landowners’ rights when an operator conducts operations or when a spill occurs, reasonable amounts for surface damages, and the right to compensation for new easements. Time will be allowed for questions at the end of the presentation.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and the program is limited to the first 50 people to register. Contact the OSU Extension Office in Osage County to make reservations at 918-287-4170.