Osage County Sheriff's Office arrests three in shooting death

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said early Thursday, Oct. 1, that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting death of a person identified as Ryan Brown.

Virden identified the suspects as Trevon Lewis, Deante Williams, and Eric Bartley.

Osage County jail records showed Lewis and Williams, both of Bartlesville, were booked about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Bartley, also of Bartlesville, was booked early Oct. 1, a jail record indicated.

Virden said the three are suspected of participation in the slaying of Brown or in circumstances surrounding it. He said the investigation was ongoing, and that Bartlesville police had provided “tremendous help” with the case.

In a follow-up news release, later on Oct. 1, the Sheriff's Office said Brown died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff's Office said it anticipated all three suspects would be arraigned Friday, Oct. 2. Two of the suspects were expected to be charged with first-degree murder, and the third suspect was anticipated to be charged with accessory to first-degree murder, the Sheriff's Office said.

As of Monday morning, no online case records appeared to have been created yet for the suspects. The Osage County jail said the suspects had been scheduled for arraignment Oct. 15. Lewis and Williams remained in custody, while Bartley had made bail, the county jail said.

Osage County jail booking records indicated Lewis and Williams were being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, while Bartley's booking material indicated he was suspected of being an "accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine."