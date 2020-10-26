Drummond remembered for his love of Osage County

Strat Tolson was missing his friend, Frederick Drummond, Monday morning.

"He was a good friend and I will miss him greatly," Tolson, 98, said in a conversation about Drummond's passing Oct. 18 at the age of 89. Tolson observed that he necessarily doesn't have that many old friends left at this point.

"The thing I remember most about him, I guess, is his love of Osage County and the United States," Tolson said. He explained that he had known Drummond for a long time, but became closer to him during a period of years when they both drank coffee with other military veterans at the local grocery store in Pawhuska.

Military service was among the things the two men had in common. Tolson served in the 45th Infantry Division in Korea as an artillery officer. Drummond had served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army in what was then West Germany, during the Cold War.

In addition to Drummond's love of county and country, Tolson noted that his friend was a supporter of Oklahoma State University and a devoted family man.

Drummond was inducted in 2004 into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and his biographical material for that honor included mentions of his participation in the establishment of the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, north of Pawhuska, as well as his having served as president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and a director of the National Cattlemen's Association.

Garrett Hartness, of the Osage County Historical Society Museum, said of Drummond that if he associated himself with a cause or an organization he did so out of conviction.

Drummond served on the board of the Osage County Historical Society and was an honoree of the Historical Society's Heroes and Legends program, which recognizes the civic contributions of leading members of the community.

"I don't think he did it if he didn't believe in it," Hartness said of Drummond's civic affiliations. "He was just one of those rare people that you come across in your life."

Hartness said Drummond displayed a love and concern for the preservation and transmission of historical information about Osage County.

"He loved the history of Osage County," Hartness said. "I think he was a person that really wanted to see that it was kept for years to come."