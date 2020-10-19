Court sets bond at $1 million for two of three suspects in slaying

Three suspects were formally charged last Thursday, Oct. 15, in Osage County District Court in connection with the late September 2020 shooting death of a victim identified as Ryan Brown. The Osage County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Bartlesville police, investigated the death.

Trevon Shamar Lewis and Deante Lewan Williams were each charged with first-degree murder, and robbery with a weapon. The court set bond for them at $1 million each, and set the next court date in their cases for Oct. 22.

A third suspect, Eric Craig Bartley, was charged with accessory to robbery with a weapon, and the next court date in his case was scheduled for Nov. 13.

The court entered pleas of not guilty for all three suspects.