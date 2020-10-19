Pawhuska returns to in-person classes this week

Pawhuska Public Schools returned to offering in-person instruction this week after Fall Break.

During Fall Break week, the district went to all-virtual instruction, and it was not immediately clear what posture it would take after the break.

The school district announced the following on its Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 18: "School will return to normal schedule this week. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases daily and update you if anything changes. Thank you for your patience."

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore confirmed in an email Monday morning that in-person instruction had resumed.