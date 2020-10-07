U.S. Military History, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Compiled by Charles O'Leary

Sept. 27, 1950 [Korean War]: The U.S. 1st Marine Division captures Seoul, South Korea.

Sept. 28, 1968 [Vietnam War]: At Thuong Duc, in I Corps, the battle for the U.S. Special Forces Camp there commences. This was the first time North Vietnamese Army (NVA) regular units had attacked an American base. Elements of the 21st NVA Regiment overran two outposts located about 600 yards southwest of the main camp. Later that day, camp forces recaptured both positions in hard fighting. Via a captured Chinese radio, the Special Forces learned that the NVA were taking heavy losses from the incessant aerial and artillery pounding and learned of a resupply effort and successfully ambushed this in the open fields northwest of the camp on Oct. 2. The NVA continued to rocket and mortar the camp, but all threats to the camp were removed when the U.S. Marines and Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) battalions moved to clear the area a few days later.

Sept. 29, 1918 [World War I]: Allied forces break through the Hindenburg Line, beginning the final phase of the war.

Sept. 30, 1949 [Cold War]: The Berlin Airlift officially ends; in total, U.S. and British planes delivered nearly 1.8 million tons of coal and food to Berlin [Two U.S. Air Force pilots from Hominy -- Jim Hopkins and John Sullivan -- participated in the Berlin airlift].

Oct. 1, 1946 [World War II]: Sentences are handed down in the Trial of the Major War Criminals before the International Military Tribunal.

Oct. 1, 1940 [World War II]: First Parachute Battalion [501st] activated Ft. Benning, Georgia.

Oct. 2, 1949 [Cold War]: The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.) recognizes the People’s Republic of China.

Oct. 3, 1918 [World War I]: Germany and Austria send peace notes to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, looking for an end to World War I.

[From “Forever a Soldier”, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project]

