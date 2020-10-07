Fall Break for Barnsdall students is slated for Thursday, Oct. 15

By Misty Farber

Week of Oct. 7-13

The fall weather has officially dropped in to stay, as we wake up to enjoy the cooler mornings. October is the month that brings us cool weather, falling leaves, and Fall Break.

The students will enjoy a one-day vacation as they observe Fall Break on Thursday, Oct. 15. This month also provides the students with two virtual days to their school calendar on Friday, Oct. 9 and Friday, Oct. 30.

There are two ACT workshops being offered while students are enjoying a short Fall Break. The Osage Nation is offering an ACT/SAT workshop on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and the Cherokee Nation is offering an ACT boot camp on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Osage Nation ACT workshop will provide information regarding financial aid, college preparation, and a practice test. The workshop is offered online and in-person for students in grades 6-12. To register for the workshop, please contact Avis Ballard or Chelsea Christian at 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. Space is limited to allow for social distancing for the in-person event and masks will be required.

The Cherokee Nation ACT boot camp will provide students with test-taking strategies to help them prepare for the exam. To register for this boot camp, call 918-207-0950 or access the online website at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce meets next week at noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, for its regular monthly meeting. Lunch will be provided and an agenda will be emailed out this week. The Chamber plans to discuss and vote on the Halloween event. The Osage County Tourism Committee (OCTC) will also be meeting on Tuesday after the Chamber meeting. The OCTC will be meeting in Hominy at the Osage County Interlocal Co-Op at 3 p.m.

The Barnsdall High School football team is well into the middle of its schedule as the Panthers play their sixth game of the season this week. Barnsdall will host Olive on Friday, Oct. 9. All varsity football games start at 7 p.m.

The Barnsdall Junior High football team is off this week, as it prepares for the last game of the season. The boys will travel to Morrison on Monday, Oct. 19, to conclude their 2020 football schedule.

Community & School Events

Oct. 9

HS Football at home vs. Olive, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 13

Chamber of Commerce meeting, 12 p.m.

Oct. 15

Osage Nation ACT/SAT workshop, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

Cherokee Nation ACT Boot Camp