Pawhuska district announces student tested positive for COVID-19

Pawhuska Public Schools said in a letter posted on its website Tuesday, Oct. 6, that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter, signed by Superintendent David Cash, said the school district is working directly with county health officials to address the situation. The letter says all students identified by the county health department as having been exposed to some degree to the student who tested positive "have been quarantined."

The superintendent's letter adds that the student who tested positive "was not at school for an extended period of time thus allowing all of our schools to remain open."

Cash asked that parents and community members to "remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected."