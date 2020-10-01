3 arrested in Osage County death

Robert Smith

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said early Thursday, Oct. 1, that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting death of a person identified as Ryan Brown.

Virden identified the suspects as Eric Bartley, Trevon Lewis and Deante Williams.

Osage County jail records showed Lewis and Williams, both of Bartlesville, were booked about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bartley, also of Bartlesville, was booked early Thursday, a jail record indicated.

Virden said the three are suspected of participation in the slaying of Brown or circumstances surrounding it. He said the investigation was ongoing, and that Bartlesville police had provided “tremendous help” with the case.

In a follow-up news release, later on Oct. 1, the Sheriff's Office said Brown died of multiple gunshot wounds. The SO said it anticipated all three suspects would be arraigned Friday, Oct. 2. Two of the suspects were expected to be charged with first-degree murder, and the third suspect was anticipated to be charged with accessory to first-degree murder, the SO said.