U.S. Military History, Sept. 20-26

Sept. 20, 1943 [World War II]: The Allies launch an assault on Naples, as U.S. and British forces merge at Eboli, in southern Italy [with Oklahoma’s 45th Division leading the way for American forces].

Sept. 22, 1944 [World War II]: The Allies occupy Bologna, Italy.

Sept. 23, 1949 [Cold War]: President Harry S. Truman announces that the Soviet Union has exploded a nuclear device.

Sept. 24, 1960 [Cold War]: The first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Enterprise, is launched at Newport News, Virginia.

Sept. 25, 1959 [Cold War]: U.S President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev meet for talks at Camp David, Maryland.

Sept. 26, 1944 [World War II]: The Allies take heavy losses in and around Arnhem, the Netherlands, as Operation Market Garden falls apart. This battle involved U.S. airborne forces, including the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division, plus a British division and Polish airborne troops. Despite the heroic actions of the “Red Ball Express” to re-supply the airborne units holding key terrain, they were not able to achieve the ultimate objective of establishing an Allied bridgehead across the Rhine River. The Allies did liberate the Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Nijmegen, and they created a 60-mile salient into German-held territory, but more than 2,000 allied troops (those not killed in action or taken prisoner) were withdrawn from Arnhem under cover of darkness.

