American Legion Post 227 to sell fundraiser tickets for $10 each

American Legion Post 227, of Barnsdall, is participating in a fundraiser event selling tickets for the New 10 Gun Drawing. There will be 10 tickets drawn for a chance to win 10 different guns. The drawing will take place at the Department of Oklahoma Midwinter Conference on Jan. 22. Tickets are $10 each, with $5 from each ticket staying with our local Barnsdall Post 227. Contact Claud Rosendale at 918-724-2240 or stop by B&B Lumber to purchase a ticket.

The American Legion will meet Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building on Main Street.

Cherokee Nation Health Services is offering an eyeglass program for all Cherokee Nation citizens to provide funding for a free examination and a $200 voucher to purchase eyeglasses, if needed. The program is offered to all ages and is not income based. The exam must be given at a Cherokee Nation Health facility to be eligible for the program. For more information go to https://health.cherokee.org

The Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free virtual ACT bootcamp on Oct. 16 to Native American students. This bootcamp, led by MasteryPrep, will provide students with test-taking strategies while guiding students through mini-tests to identify their strengths and weaknesses in the four tested subjects. Deadline to register is Oct. 11. Register at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org or call 918-207-0950.

The Barnsdall High School football team will play its fifth game of the season, as the team travels to Drumright this week to play the Tornadoes on Friday, Oct. 2. All varsity football games start at 7 p.m.

The Barnsdall Junior High football team will travel to Bartlesville to play Wesleyan Christian School on Monday, Oct. 5. All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website prior to the meeting.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at City Hall.

