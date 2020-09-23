Pawhuska schools to serve meals without charge

Pawhuska Public Schools has announced that state Child Nutrition officials granted the school district approval to continue with its Summer Food Service Program, which will allow the schools to serve student meals free of charge. The change took effect this month.

"This allows for us to provide meals, breakfast and lunch, free to all students 18 and under," Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore said. "Traditional students will be served their meals at their site cafeteria. Virtual students may pick up meals at the elementary cafeteria. Virtual Monday students may pick up meals at the elementary cafeteria or the designated stops."

Moore explained that the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave state Child Nutrition officials permission to grant approval to Pawhuska Public Schools to serve all student meals free of charge.

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash told the Journal-Capital that the school system will be able to serve student meals without charge until the waiver it has received expires. The waiver will likely end when funding to cover the cost of the meals expires, he said. Cash said it would likely be at least the end of the current semester before the waiver expires.