Chamber's Shop Barnsdall campaign is underway

Misty Farber

Week of Sept. 16-22

Happy fall weather! I hope everyone is enjoying this lovely weather, as we conclude the month of September and fall into the last quarter of 2020.

The end of the year is a busy time for the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce, as it plans several events for our community members. The Shop Barnsdall campaign is underway, as the preparations for the T-shirts, bumper stickers and signs were discussed at the last meeting.

Ms. Katie Havenar is exploring other options to display the Shop Barnsdall slogan, as she looks into providing tote bags and hoodies that will be available for purchase. The Shop Barnsdall campaign helps jump start the Christmas tickets that citizens will start receiving as they collect tickets for every $10 purchase made in Barnsdall from participating merchants who are members of the Chamber. These tickets will give a person a chance to win prize money at the annual Shop Barnsdall Christmas Giveaway.

The Oct. 31 Halloween event was also discussed at the meeting. The event will be finalized at the next chamber meeting on Oct. 13. If the Halloween event is held, the Chamber will need several items donated for the spook walk, such as cakes, cookies, and candy.

We are thankful for our new and continuing officers of the Chamber who were elected by acclamation to serve for the next fiscal year to begin Oct. 1. The officers of the Chamber devote a lot of time and work towards our town, and we certainly appreciate all they do to promote business and build community within our small town.

The new officers and positions are as follows:

President -- Claud Rosendale

1st V.P. -- Steve Overacker

2nd V.P. -- Bill Lynch

Treasurer -- Jason Byers

Secretary -- Katie Havenar

Barnsdall Public Schools is celebrating Homecoming this week, and the theme is "100 years of Barnsdall Football." The varsity football team, which has a record of 2 wins, 1 loss so far, is preparing for its fourth game of the 2020 season.

Students will celebrate throughout the week with fun-filled dress up days, and conclude the celebration with a Homecoming coronation before the football game on Friday, Sept. 25. Barnsdall will play Claremore Christian at 7 p.m.

The Barnsdall Junior High football team will travel to Prue on Monday, Sept. 28. All junior high games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Community & School Events:

Sept. 25

Homecoming coronation, 6:20 p.m.

HS Football at Home vs. Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JH Football at Prue, 6 p.m.