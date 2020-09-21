Educational Trust makes annual scholarship awards

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Pawhuska Educational Trust recently approved $50,500 of scholarships for recent graduates of Pawhuska High School, as well as alumni who are continuing their studies.

Since its inception in 1969, the Trust has given more than $790,000 in total scholarships. Dr. Dick Loy and C.G. Arnold, along with 10 other Pawhuska businessmen, organized the Trust, which has a sole purpose of providing financial assistance to students from Pawhuska.

Only the interest from the investments made on behalf of the Trust can be spent on the annual scholarships. The principal cannot be spent, and the intent is for the Trust to operate in perpetuity.

The Pawhuska Educational Trust encourages continued giving by the community to help ensure its long-term viability. Contributions will be tax-deductible, and may be sent in care of Pam Carpenter to Blue Sky Bank, P.O. Box 27, Pawhuska, OK 74056.

Officers selected to serve the Trust in the coming year will be: Criss Blackwood, president; Pam Carpenter, secretary; Gary Strahan, treasurer; Jim Wilson, assistant treasurer; Julia Wilson, corresponding secretary; and Lance Tolson, Mark Short, Strat Tolson, Charles Wadsworth and Tim Drummond, members.

The Trust provided the following names of former Pawhuska students receiving scholarship awards this year: Kaitlyn Adkins, Shelby Bute, Tatyana Curry, Abigail Easley, Evan Frye, Amber Gambill, Bailey Henley, Hunter Hurd, Mia Jones, Joshua Justice, Kaylee Kinsey, Easton Kirk, Tanner Kyler, Adain McBride, Cade McNeil, Sarah McNeil, Kaitlynn Moen, Jaylyn Parker, Andrez Ramirez, Hunter Reed, Alyssa Reynolds, Ally Robinson, Justin Waddle, Kortney Barnhart, Toby Bighorse, Stephanie Clifton, Laurel Culver, Courttni Gullett, Eva Mae Harden, Hannah Henley, Hayden Henley, Cassidi Hindman, Colton Hindman, Hannah Horn, Ryann Horn, Trent Hughes, Susan Martin, Ryan Parks, Price Perrier, Emmo Redcorn-Dye, Lori Reesing, Robynn Rulo, Rayven Stone, Andie Sweeden, Sidney Walker and Dora Williams.