Christmas in Barnsdall prize money increases

By Misty Farber

Week of Sept. 16-22

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met this past week and had several items on the agenda to discuss and vote on for approval. Christmas in Barnsdall, hosted by the Chamber, is proud to announce the amount of prize money awarded has increased to a potential $5,050, an increase of over $1,300 from last year.

The Christmas event will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 on the Chamber’s front lawn. The Chamber is looking at alternatives for the event with the understanding that social distancing guidelines may be needed at the time of the event.

The Bigheart Day Committee has selected "Education" as the theme for next year’s annual event and will celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the first Barnsdall High School class. The Chamber discussed a possible carnival for the event and inviting some of Barnsdall’s descendents. The committee will meet again Oct. 1.

The high school sports pocket athletic schedules were also discussed, as they are still in need of sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring and paying for the publishing of the schedules, please contact Claud Rosendale. The next Chamber of Commerce meeting will be next month, on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at noon. More Chamber news will follow in next week’s column.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be providing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will be having a mobile pantry, Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parent/teacher conferences have been scheduled for this week. The conferences will be Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. The conferences are a time for parents and guardians to learn about their child’s academic progress and receive a progress report for all subjects.

The high softball team will travel to South Coffeyville, as they compete in the Oklahoma Union softball tournament this weekend. The tournament will start Thursday, Sept. 17 and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 19. Good luck, Lady Panthers!

On Monday, the high school team will host Caney Valley while the junior high team will travel to Caney Valley to play. The high school team will host Nowata on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Barnsdall High School football team will travel to Broken Arrow to play their third game of the season this week, as they play Summit Christian Academy on Friday, Sept.18. All football games start at 7 p.m. The varsity Panthers have a 2-0 record so far in 2020.

The Barnsdall Junior High Football team will host Summit Christian Academy on Monday, Sept. 21. All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Community & School Events

Sept. 16

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 17

HS Softball at Oklahoma Union, TBD

Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 18

HS Football at Summit Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

HS Softball at Oklahoma Union, TBD

Sept. 19

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

HS Softball at Oklahoma Union, TBD

Sept. 21

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

HS Softball at Home vs. Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

JH Football at Home vs. Summit Christian, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

HS Softball at Home vs. Nowata, 4:30 p.m.