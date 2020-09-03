Juveniles captured in gunplay incident

Pawhuska police on Wednesday took into custody three juveniles in connection with an incident that reportedly involved gunshots being fired.

Interim Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy said Thursday that there was an ongoing investigation into the incident. She said three juveniles came to Pawhuska in a stolen car and were "caught in a house by a construction worker." The juveniles ran from the worker, the worker followed them, and the juveniles began shooting at the worker, Hennesy said.

The juveniles subsequently jumped out of a moving vehicle and hid from law officers, Hennesy said. Two Pawhuska police officers found the juveniles under a trailer in an area to which the officers were led by an Osage Nation law enforcement dog, she said.

"The K-9 dog from Osage Nation led them to that area and the handler stated he needed to take him back to the car to cool down and that is when the officers spotted them under (the) trailer," Hennesy said.