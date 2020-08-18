Prepare to enter Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Show

Courtney Gagan E-E Correspondent

Attention 4H and FFA members, the Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Show is still a go! Please go to the Tulsa State Fair web page for more information. You have to have entries for market animals turned in, in the next couple of weeks. Contact your local FFA advisor or 4H agent for additional information.

Best of luck to all of the Caney Valley alumni who headed back to college campuses this week. We hope you have an amazing school year with great success.

Softball season is in full swing at CVS! Go to www.caneyvalleyschool.org to keep up with the schedule of games that are being played. Good luck Lady Trojans!!

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce banquet has been canceled for this year. With concern for the attendees, the Chamber members have decided to wait until 2021 to hold their annual banquet. The Chamber will be in touch with sponsors in the next few weeks. Please be patient as the Chamber navigates through this process.

The Fisk Leffler American Legion #334 is open for business! This awesome facility can hold up to 150 people, has a full kitchen and ample parking. To book your event, please contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919.