LOCAL FLAVOR: Bridget West's Grape Salad

Carla Core Brown

One of the perks of attending a “work-pot-luck-luncheon,” is the opportunity to score a new FAVORITE recipe! Many of us have partaken of an impressive salad, dessert, or appetizer and knew one thing for certain we weren’t leaving without the recipe in hand! (You know exactly the kind of which I speak! The bowl where you take second helpings and hope no one is watching or counting!)

Such was the opportunity for Bridget West when about eight years ago, a co-worker brought a spectacular grape salad to work and Bridget KNEW she HAD TO HAVE THE RECIPE! She shared she has since made this salad many times for her family and friends because everyone thinks it is AMAZING!!! She added, when there is going to be a gathering, she’s often asked to bring this particular salad. (I bet you can BANK ON THAT!)

BRIDGET WEST’S GRAPE SALAD

4 Lbs. grapes, 8 oz. cream cheese (softened) 1 cup sour cream, 1/3 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla, 1/2 cup chopped pecans.

Directions: Beat cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until blended and smooth. Add grapes and pecans and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with brown sugar and add additional pecans if desired. Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR?!

Photo cutline: Bridget West