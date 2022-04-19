LOCAL FLAVOR: Linda West's rosemary roasted cashews

Carla Core Brown

You know you are in for a rare treat when Linda brings out her savory, rosemary roasted cashews. They are truly a luscious, mouthwatering delight.

Linda first made her rosemary roasted cashews to serve with a charcuterie board she had put together for a gathering in her home. EVERYONE fell in love with the cashews at first bite. They were such an instant hit that Linda has made them many times since.

If she’s been asked to, “bring a snack,” she has frequently whipped up this recipe to bring for others to enjoy. One Christmas she even packaged them up in cute containers and gave them as gifts! They are nearly impossible to stop eating once you begin….so, consider yourself warned!

LINDA WEST’S ROSEMARY ROASTED CASHEWS

1-1/4 pounds whole cashew nuts

2 Tablespoons coarsely chopped FRESH rosemary leaves

½ teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons of dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 Tablespoon melted butter

**Directions: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place the nuts on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes until they are warmed through.

Meanwhile, combine the rosemary, pepper, sugar, salt and butter in a large bowl. Toss the warm nuts with the rosemary mixture until the cashews are completely coated. Serve warm.

Linda’s Hint: “I put these in a can for storage. You can re-warm these to serve (which I don’t) or just shake them up a bit and serve at room temperature (which I do).”

Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR?!

Photo cutline: Linda West