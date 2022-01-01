Osage Nation releases language and culture podcast

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Osage Nation has released Wahzhazhe: The Official Language and Culture Podcast of Osage Nation, which is a federal CARES Act project.

The release took place on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 across podcast streaming platforms. Tom Ashmore and Abby Mashunkashey co-host the three-episode season, which includes interviews surrounding Osage language, culture and food sovereignty. The podcast focuses on sharing, preserving and celebrating the values, teachings and tribal ways of the Wahzhazhe people.

The podcast release coincided with the holiday season, when listeners were encouraged to tune in while driving, cooking or gathering with family. Osage Nation Language and Culture Task Force Representative Celena Noear oversees the podcast development.

“We are very excited to release season one of the podcast,” Noear said. “Our hope is that listeners take away some knowledge and that Wahzhazhe is spoken at family meals and gatherings. Give the meaningful gift of language and culture to yourself and loved ones this holiday season.”

Wahzhazhe: The Official Language and Culture Podcast of Osage Nation is a CARES Act Project focused on the preservation of Osage language and culture. The development was a new venture for Osage Nation Communications Director Abby Mashunkashey, who joined Osage Nation in May 2021 and became the podcast project manager. When searching for a podcast host, Tom Ashmore, an Environmental Project Specialist within the Osage Nation Department of Natural Resources and Language Teacher, quickly became a clear choice. Ashmore has been taking Osage language classes for many years and recently began teaching classes.

“Osage language and culture is incredibly important to me and my family,” Ashmore said. “So being a part of a project that is focused on preserving and celebrating Wahzhazhe ways is really special.”

Wahzhazhe: The Official Language and Culture Podcast of Osage Nation Season One includes three episodes:

Osage Culture

Interview: Wahzhazhe Cultural Center Director Addie Hudgins

Interview: Osage Nation Museum Director Marla Redcorn-Miller

Language Lesson: Language Teachers Christopher Cote and Celena Noear

Osage Song Overview: O.J. Littlecook

Osage Language

Interview: Osage Nation Language Department Director Vann Bighorse and Teacher Celena Noear

Interview: Daposka Ahnkodapi Superintendent Patrick Martin

Osage Song Overview: O.J. Littlecook

Osage Food Sovereignty

Interview: Department of Natural Resources Director Jann Hayman

Language Lesson: Language Teachers Christopher Cote and Celena Noear

Osage Song Overview: O.J. Littlecook

An introductory trailer is available and all three episodes were released on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2021 across podcast hosting platforms. The podcast is written and recorded at the Osage Nation Audio Room in Pawhuska, OK and produced by KRSC-FM on the Rogers State campus in Claremore. The introductory song was provided by Indian House Records in Taos, New Mexico. Additional podcast seasons are in development and content suggestions and/or comments are welcome at osage.communications@osagenation-nsn.gov. Be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.