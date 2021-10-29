New Calvary pastor introduces his family

Dustin Baker

We are very excited to be in Pawhuska! My name is Dustin Baker, and I am the new pastor at Calvary Baptist Church. My wife, Emily, and I have been married for nearly 10 years, and we were both raised in Grove, Okla. In fact, our family has practically always lived there.

We were married in Grove, and our three children -- Hannah, Silas, and Samuel -- were all born there. I've also pastored a local church there for the last five years. So, we moved here from Grove not knowing what to expect but trusting in God's care for us. The Lord is faithful! What a wonderful community and church we get to be a part of. We are excited to be at Calvary Baptist Church, and we would love for you to come and visit.

Wednesday nights, we have a free meal at 6 p.m., followed by children, youth, and adult programs at 6:30 p.m. Our Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. I would love to have the opportunity to meet you.