Stop by the Pawhuska Legion Hall for coffee

American Legion Post 198, of Pawhuska, is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plenty of hot coffee and cocoa available for visitors.

Post 198 also has upcoming events, the first of which is a fundraiser pancake breakfast that is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Legion Hall on Sixth Street. The admission price will be $6. The Legion will be serving biscuits and gravy, as well as pancakes with a choice of sausage or bacon.

The Post is also planning Veterans Day activities at Wakon Iron Hall. A flag raising is set for 11 a.m. Then, a Veterans Day social event -- the Native American soldier dances -- is set from 2-5 p.m. There will be a drawing for two AR-15 rifles, for those who bought raffle tickets. There is still time to get into the drawing. You can stop by the American Legion Hall on Sixth Street and buy tickets. Tickets are $10 each or $25 for three tickets.