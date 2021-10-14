Extension Office to offer salsa-making class

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Osage County OSU Extension Office will be holding a fresh salsa class. This class will show you how to make several different types of fresh salsa correctly and is only $10 to attend. So, you will go home with several new fresh salsa recipes! Please let Cheyenne Patrick at the Osage County Extension office know if you would like to attend. We would like to have everyone RSVP by October 22, 2021. Our number is 918-287-4170. Ms. Patrick is shown in the picture, preparing salsa.