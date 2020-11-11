Make Christmas parade best one ever

Misty Farber

Week of Nov. 11 -17

It is November, and the temperature has been wonderful. I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather. It is indeed a nice break from the ice storm we experienced last month.

The Barnsdall Christmas event is just around the corner, and merchants have been busy handing out one ticket for every $10 spent to all local shoppers. More than 18 merchants are participating in the event this year. Shop local and save your tickets for a chance to win a cash prize.

In preparation for the Christmas event, it is time to start planning for the parade. The Chamber asks for anyone interested in participating in the parade to fill out an application and consider decorating a float for your church, business or organization. There is always a need for more floats for the parade. Please help encourage businesses, churches, organizations or individuals to prepare floats to make this parade one of the best around. The float applications are available for anyone who wants to enter their float in the parade and win a potential prize.

Claud Rosendale confirmed there was $4,900 in donations from local sponsors to use for the merchant drawings. This is an exciting and eventful night for the Barnsdall community, as there will be 11 cash drawings this year.

We appreciate the following businesses for their support and donations to help make this event momentous for our community. .

1st Place: $1,250 — Nucera Solutions, LLC

2nd Place: $1,000 — Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce

3rd Place: (3) $500 — Osage Casinos, Enbridge & Nucera Solutions, LLC

4th Place: (3) $250 — American Heritage Bank, Enbridge & Nucera Solutions, LLC

5th Place: (3) $100 — Fast Al’s Upholstery, Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory & Anonymous

If you have any questions or would like to participate in the parade, please contact Rosendale at 918-847-2202.

The Osage Nation is offering an ACT/SAT workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 24. They are offering an in-person and online workshop. The workshop is being provided to students in grades 6-12 and is open to all Osage Nation students, and any student enrolled in a local JOM program. The in-person workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the online workshop. The ACT workshop will provide information regarding financial aid, college preparation, and a practice test. To register for the workshop, please contact Avis Ballard or Chelsea Christian at 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. Space is limited to allow for social distancing for the in-person event, and masks will be required.

As a reminder, the Barnsdall Assembly of God church participates in the food drive as they hand out 150-200 boxes of produce and milk every week. The boxes are supplied to the church by the ministry, “Food on the Move” The donations will happen each Monday at noon until all boxes have been handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, please contact Pastor Jason Byers.

Community & School Events

Nov. 13: Virtual Day at Barnsdall Schools

Nov. 16: Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to noon