Community Thanksgiving Service set for Sunday

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance will hold its Community Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Masks are encouraged, and spacing between seats will be used to allow people to distance themselves from each other in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Admission is free, but the alliance is asking everyone who comes to bring a canned food item for Christ's Cupboard. Several Pawhuska pastors will give brief messages about thanksgiving as an idea at different times during the service. Baskets to collect donations will not be passed, but a love offering will be taken to help fund the helping ministries of the Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance.