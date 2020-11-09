This week in military history

Charles O’Leary

Nov. 8, 1942 [World War II]: In Operation Torch, the Allies begin their invasion of North Africa.

Nov. 9, 1989 [Cold War]: The regime of East German president Erich Hoenicker collapses, and citizens begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.

Nov. 10, 1775: The U.S. Marine Corps is established as the Continental Marines by the Continental Congress. [Note to self: Never call Marines “Naval Infantry” (even though Marines are part of the Navy Department) unless you’re looking for a fight!]

Nov. 11, 1918 [World War I]: World War I ends. Armistice Day becomes a national holiday in 1938 and is renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Nov. 12, 1948: [World War II]: The International Military Tribunal sentences Japanese war criminals.

Nov. 13, 1982: [Vietnam War]: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated.

Nov. 14, 1965 [Vietnam War]: The Battle of Ia Drang --the first major battle between the US Army and the People’s Army of Vietnam—begins.

[From “Forever a Soldier”, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project]

This article is brought to you by Blackwell-Frazier Post 142 of the American Legion in Hominy, which would like to remind all veterans the American Legion is not holding Monday morning breakfasts yet and only meeting on the third Thursday of the month now because of COVID. We put out flags this weekend for Veterans Day. No Veterans Day dinner or assembly at the high school this year because of COVID. Stay safe everyone!