Shop Barnsdall at the holidays, help local businesses

Misty Farber

Week of Nov. 4-10

It’s that time of year: Start shopping and gather as many tickets as you can from Barnsdall merchants to enter the Chamber of Commerce Christmas drawing on Dec. 12. Any Barnsdall business that is a member of the Chamber will be giving out one ticket per $10 you spend at their location. Shop local to help Barnsdall and reward yourself with tickets for a chance at winning a cash prize.

American Legion Post 227 will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

The Legion Post is participating in a fundraiser, selling tickets for the New 10 Gun Drawing. Ten tickets will be drawn for a chance to win 10 different guns. The drawing will take place at the Department of Oklahoma Midwinter Conference on Jan. 22. Tickets are $10 each with $5 from each ticket staying with our local Barnsdall Post 227. Contact Claud Rosendale at 1-918-724-2240 or stop by B&B Lumber to purchase a ticket. These tickets would be great stocking stuffers. Please support our local Post 227 and buy a ticket.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce meets next week at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, for its regular monthly meeting. The Chamber will be finalizing the Christmas in Barnsdall event and reporting on the Halloween event held last week. Lunch will be served for $5, and a detailed agenda will be emailed later this week.

Barnsdall Citizens Inc. will hold its monthly meeting following the Chamber meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1:15 p.m.

The Osage County Tourism meeting stops outside of Barnsdall this month at Woolaroc for its regularly scheduled meeting. The tourism meeting will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Barnsdall Panthers will battle the Yale Bulldog at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, as they host their last scheduled football game of the season.

The Osage Nation offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members of the Osage Nation tribe. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), where they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees, and test preparation materials. Students are also eligible for free tutoring. For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300 or education@osagenation-nsn.gov

Community & School Events

Nov. 5

American Legion, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6

HS Football home vs. Yale, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 10

Chamber of Commerce Meeting, noon

Barnsdall Citizen Inc., 1:15 p.m.

Osage County Tourism, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day