Check the Bigheart Day schedule for events

Bigheart Day 2022 celebrations will take place this weekend in Barnsdall. The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, May 27

Golf Tournament (BHS Wrestling) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sand Springs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 a.m.

(Contact Coach Hawes: 918-948-3117 to pre-register) Golf Course

Alumni Basketball Games (half-time & mid-game activities) . . . . . . . . . . Gilbert’s Gym . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6-8 p.m.

(Contact Kaycie Hansen: 918-907-1708)

Street Dance (local concert) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Main St. & 4th St. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Kids’ Fishing Derby . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Birch Lake . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7-8 a.m.

Bigheart Breakfast (donation basis) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Assembly of God . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8-10 a.m.

Turtle Race & Frog Jump . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center (Street) . . . . . . 9:30 a.m.

Disc Golf (Open Play) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lighthouse Church . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 a.m. -

(Contact Eric Sofian: 918-695-3343 for information) Until 5 p.m.

BIGHEART DAY PARADE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Main Street . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 a.m.

(start at 4th and Chestnut northbound, then west on Main, then south on 8th)

B.H.S. Alumni Fellowship (come-and-go) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Uptown Pizza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Noon

(Next to City Hall; contact Johnna Kelley: 918-977-0930 to pre-register)

Football Punt / Pass / Kick Contest (Contact Arron Zappone: 918-729-4754) H.S. Football Field . . . . . . . . . . Noon

Kids’ Games (and money prizes) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center Lawn . . . . . . . . . 1 p.m.

Alumni Softball Games . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . High School Softball Field . . . . . . . . 2-4 p.m.

(Contact Gary Cunningham: 918-833-2641 - $5 per person to play; benefits H.S. baseball/softball)

Christian Music Talent Contest Preliminaries . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament / Fish Fry (BHS Baseball) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center Lawn . . . . . . . . . 6-8 p.m.

(Contact Austin Gann: 918-639-1411 to pre-register)

Christian Music Talent Contest Finals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center . . . . . . . . . . . . . .6 p.m.

Local Entertainment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Community Center . . . . . . . . . . . . . .6:30 p.m.

Grand Finale Fireworks (from football field) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Music @ Community Center . . . . . . 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29th

Disc Golf Tournament . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lighthouse Church . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-6 p.m.

(Contact Eric Sofian: 918-695-3343 to pre-register)

Monday, May 30

American Legion Post 227 Memorial Day Service . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ethel Reece West Cemetery . . . . . . 10 a.m.

Contact Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce @ barnsdallCOC@gmail.com

Event Coordinators: Steve Overacker @ 918-697-8923 / Jason Byers @ 918-629-5315 / Melissa Pearson @ 918-397-4652

Vendor Info: Ahnawake Mashunkashey @ 918-636-1661 -OR- Wake6547@gmail.com