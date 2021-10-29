Buffalo Days events slated for Nov. 5-6

Submitted

This October marked 160 years since the Pony Express made its last run. We will have a legendary Pony Express rider as part of our "Rendezvous" and a special guest at our dinner theater show. This October also marked the 140-year anniversary of the OK Corral gun fight and we have invited Wyatt Earp to join us for the weekend as a special guest for this national celebration!

Three separate ticketed events will be hosted by the Old West Buffalo Company, located at 29521 U.S. Highway 60, Pawhuska, OK, just 5 miles west of downtown Pawhuska, OK on Highway 60. Tickets are available at OldWestBuffalo.com, or by calling 918-895-0788.

The special events are:

Fri. Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Black Tie Buffalo Gala with Theodore Roosevelt. Spend an evening with Theodore Roosevelt, who will share the role he played in saving North America's largest mammal from extinction. Watch our original short film that tells the buffalo story. Enjoy live music and dancing, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres. https://oldwestbuffalo.ticketspice.com/black-tie-buffalogala-with-theodore-roosevelt

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. "1800s Buffalo Rendezvous" National Bison Day Festival. 10 a.m., Buffalo chip throwing contest; 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Buffalo hay wagon tours with tickets available in the trading post; 11a.m., 1st Annual Bufalo Chili Cook-off. Free chili samples all day. Other activities include a Native and Western art fair, western/historical native presentations given every half hour in the theater, and live music. Meet Theodore Roosevelt, Wyatt Earp, and Charles Goodnight. https:// oldwestbuffalo.ticketspice.com/buffalo-rendezvous

Nov. 6, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Buffalo Adventure - live buffalo dinner theater. This one-of-a-kind “live action” western dinner theater show starts with an opening old west scene and then three unique living history experiences. You will travel back into the 1880s to relive history as it took place. You will be sitting around a campfire as you hear Theodore Roosevelt share his story. Be entertained by Charles Goodnight, as he shares his role in the buffalo story. Journey on our hay wagon ride to find the largest wild herd of buffalo in 1889. Enjoy a catered meal on vintage china in our theatre as you enjoy live music and other old west surprises. The closing ceremony is sure to inspire you, sending you home with new lifelong memories. https://oldwestbuffalo.ticketspice.com/11-2021-buffalo-adventure