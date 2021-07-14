Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Taya Strawser / Buckaroo Crew

Proudly riding in for Buckaroo Crew at the 75th Cavalcade is Taya Strawser. She is the 31-year-old daughter of Todd and Ginger Strawser and makes her home in Perry.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"What’s better than a week on the beach? A week filled with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, and time spent camping with friends, food, and music. All of this wrapped into one, is the Great Cavalcade!

"To be the ambassador and 'pretty face' of the rodeo is the role of the Rodeo Queen. Her job is to interact with everyone, teaching visitors/spectators fun facts. Her goal is to create lifelong fans of this great sport.

"The Queen has many responsibilities beyond just the rodeo. She will often help contestants get ready for a competition, or even volunteer at local rodeos helping to push cattle. The Queen’s duty is to be an all-around representative for the sport of rodeo, whether it’s getting dirty or polished up.

"I love all of it. The sights, sounds, smells, the atmosphere, and all the excitement, creates a euphoria in me that I cannot explain. The camaraderie between the seasoned riders and the young up-and-comers warms my heart!"

The Buckaroo Crew organized in 2019, and has a membership of 165 cowboys and cowgirls who enjoy trail rides, cook-outs and parades. This club won the prestigious All-Around Club award last year at our 74th Cavalcade in 2020.

Club officers include: President Odie Muns; Vice-President Jacob Burns; and Secretary Resa Muns.

Taya’s sponsors include the Cleaning Queens.