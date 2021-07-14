Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Tatum Kanten / Owasso RUC

Miss Tatum Kanten is proudly representing the Owasso Roundup Club at our 75th Cavalcade Rodeo. This cowgirl hangs her hat in Oologah and is the 18-year-old daughter of Jeff and Melissa Kanten.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"I love going to the lake with my family and rodeo family, and swimming the horses. We loved making clay bowls at the lake and setting them in the sun to bake.

"A rodeo queen acts as the face of the rodeo when out in the community promoting the rodeo. It is a must that the queen have an amazing attitude and a love for the sport.

"What I love most about rodeo is the love that my family and I share for the sport and how everyone helps each other inside and outside of the arena."

Owasso Roundup Club organized in 1962 and currently has 20 members who love trail rides, and competing at Cavalcade. The Owasso Roundup Club has taken home All-Around Club honors an impressive nine times. Club officers include: President Tom Schick; and Treasurer Misty Schick.