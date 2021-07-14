Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Shannon Kerr / 4Bar RUC

The cowgirl riding into Cavalcade 75 proudly wearing the banner of the 4Bar Roundup Club is Shannon Kerr. Shannon is the 22-year-old daughter of Shelley Kerr and makes her home in Allen.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"A rodeo queen is the ambassador for the sport of rodeo. She helps bring in sponsors and people from different communities. This helps bring in money for a rodeo that pays out the winning contestants.

"I love everything about the sport of rodeo. I love getting to hear some of the history on how a certain rodeo began, and enjoy hearing old visitors talk about their experience from years before, or learning how the rodeo has evolved. I enjoy watching the competition continue to be bigger and better for the next year.

"This will be my first year (at Cavalcade), but I’m looking forward to seeing the wild cow milking, chuck wagon race, pony express race, and the wild horse race as I’ve never been able to experience any of those events."

The 4Bar Roundup Club organized in 1986 and currently has a membership of 56 cowboys and cowgirls who enjoy playdays, and ranch rodeos. The 4Bar Roundup Club holds the Cavalcade record for most All-Around Club awards, as it has taken home the banner an impressive 14 times.

Club officers include: President Larry Morphew; Vice-President Curtis Morphew; and Secretary Shea Morphew. Shannon’s Sponsors include ME3 Oilfield Service and Salt Creek Arena.