Miss Maddie Novotny / Willow Creek RUC

Maddie Novotny shares her bright smile with our rodeo from her hometown of Stillwater. She represents the Willow Creek Roundup Club at Cavalcade 75. Maddie is the 15-year-old daughter of Matt and Randa Novotny.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"The first Grand Entry that I got to hold Old Glory as a Queen contestant is my favorite Cavalcade memory. To see the grandstand full and all the clubs be involved as I watched the most amazing Grand Entry of all time is memorable. Seeing young cowboys and cowgirls carry on the tradition of being true to rodeo and Western life was moving. At Cavalcade, Be Proud to be an American!

"Cavalcade is a week of full, action-packed rodeo. It has events for all ages. Cavalcade is a great time for family and friends. You won’t leave disappointed by any performance each day or night. Cavalcade always has great bands and special tributes throughout the week.

"I am a fourth-generation competitor, and have grown up watching previous competitors. Learning from these cowboys and cowgirls is one of the most rewarding feelings anyone could have. I love the history of the rodeo and the Western lifestyle."

The Willow Creek Roundup organized in 1975. They currently have a membership of 27 cowboys and cowgirls who enjoy playdays, parades, and four generations of Cavalcade.

Club officers include:President Brent Sissom; Vice-President Judy Toothman; and Secretary Cassidy Sissom.

Maddie’s sponsors: Novotny Family Farms, Toothman Family, Cafe 33 Steakhouse, Red Dirt Creations, and Cowboy Solutions Trailer Service Center.