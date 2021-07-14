Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Lily Gilliam / Drumright RUC

Proudly representing the Drumright Roundup Club in the 75th Cavalcade arena is Lily Gilliam. Lily makes her home in Glenpool and is the 14 year-old daughter of Mike and Georgianne Gilliam.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"As this is my first year, Cavalcade has been described as the largest amateur rodeo and one that I will never forget. From what I have heard, I look forward to a huge crowd, tough competition, and a solid support system not only for contestants, but, everyone that is there taking a part in the rodeo.

"A rodeo queen is the face, the personality, and the voice to educate the public about the sport, and the representative of its sponsors. Her impact can be felt through larger crowds that attend rodeos due to the queen’s dedication to promote it.

"I believe it is important to lead by example; I would be the spokesperson for Cavalcade Rodeo, and, therefore, treat it like a job by promoting it at every opportunity. That would include (but not be limited to) school visits, sponsor visits, and attending rodeos as visiting royalty."

The Drumright Roundup Club organized in 1957, and currently has a membership of 100 cowboys and cowgirls who enjoy trail rides, cook-outs, club meetings and volunteering. Club officers include: President Mary Kalka; Vice-President Luc Patterson; and Secretary Amanda Wetzel.

Lily is sponsored by Fluffy Cow Wine.