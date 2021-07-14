Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Julia McLaughlin / Talala Rebels Riding Club

Julia McLaughlin is proudly riding into our Cavalcade arena for the Talala Rebels Riding Club at our 75th rodeo. Julia makes her home in Oologah and is the 19-year-old daughter of April Montgomery and Brandon McLaughlin.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"Last year was my first year. My most favorite memory was when all the Queen contestants visited Bird Creek Nutrition, and there was a little girl there who wrapped her fingers around my pinky. The second we walked in, her eyes lit up, and you could tell she wanted to be in the boots of a Rodeo Queen! That inspired me to do better, because there is always a younger generation looking up to you.

"Cavalcade is the largest amateur rodeo filled with over 1,500 contestants, great livestock, and a week filled with some of the best riding and roundup clubs around. Definitely a great place to experience all that rodeo is about.

"The sport of rodeo has taught me so many life skills, such as responsibility, and learning to step in and help one another. It has also helped me find where I belong on any rodeo grounds."

Talala Rebels Riding Club organized in 2016. At our 75th Cavalcade, the crew is 40 members strong. The Talala Rebels enjoy riding together in parades, trail rides, wagon races and rodeos. They also help advertise and represent other local rodeos.

Club officers include: President Autumne Collins; Vice-President Laura Lank; Secretary Shasta Carmack; and Camp Coordinator Brian Carmack.

Julia’s sponsors include: QRS Roofing; Autumne’s Massage; Dusty Duck; Tulsa Fence and Roofing; American Mortgage; and OK Medicare Help.com.