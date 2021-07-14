Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Erica Woolery / KJ Riding & Roping

Kingfisher County cowgirl Erica Woolery is saddling up for KJ Riding & Roping Club at the 75th Cavalcade Rodeo. Erica makes her home in Cashion and is the 18-year-old daughter of Andria Palmer and Matthew Woolery.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"I think what I love most about rodeo is the energy that is put out by the people. I am always full of excitement and adrenaline not knowing how the run or ride will end.

"Since it is my first year at Cavalcade, I am most excited about all the friendships I will make and all the people I will meet.

"My plan to get the next generation involved with rodeo is to show anyone how fun and rewarding the sport is. Coming from the city, I would tell my story and hope that it impacts their view on rodeo."

KJ Riding & Roping organized in 2020. It currently has 55 members who are active in trail rides, roping and and barrel racing.

Club officers include: President John Wright; Vice President Katy Jones; and Secretary Erma Wright.