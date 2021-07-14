Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Alana Huddleston / Skiatook RUC

Leading the Skiatook Roundup Club to the 75th Cavalcade is cowgirl Alana Huddleston. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Kelly and Katrina Huddleston and makes her home in Skiatook.

A few words from this cowgirl:

"I have many memorable moments of one-on-one time spent at Cavalcade with not just my own roundup club but meeting new faces from other clubs too.

"My plan would be to get people involved in America’s greatest sport, rodeo, by traveling to different places and telling all the little kids how amazing rodeo is and what it’s all about.

"I love the history (of rodeo). I love going to museums and getting the chance to read and look at all the amazing stuff from back in the day."

The Skiatook Roundup Club organized in 1948. It current membership is 223. Club activities include hosting playdays and barrel races. Skiatook RUC is legendary for producing great rodeos each year in May and September.

The club won the Cavalcade race for top honors in 1950, taking home the prestigious All-Around Club award at the fourth annual Cavalcade.

Club officers include: President D.J. Richardson; Vice-President Brittany Earl; Secretary Linda Shepherd; and Playday Director Katrina Huddleston.

Alana's sponsors include: The Mechanix’s; Robby’s Trailer Repair and More, Skiatook; OK Oil & Lube, Skiatook; The Exchange Bank, Skiatook; JK Country Feed and Ranch Supply, Barnsdall; Firefighter’s Union; and State Farm.