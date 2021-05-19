Indian Relay Horse Racing set for May 27-31

The Osage County Fairgrounds will offer five days of Indian Relay Horse Racing wrapping up on Memorial Day.

The races are scheduled to be held May 27-31, with the championship races on Memorial Day.

Event producer Jim Stevens told Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland during a recent podcast that Native American tribal racing groups will be coming to Osage County from all over the United States, as well as from Canada.

Stevens said the concept for this event had been tested previously in Perkins, and had proven highly popular with the public. Stevens said the event for this Memorial Day had initially been planned for Texas but the dates didn’t work out.

That’s when the search for a track began, and that search led to Osage County.

“This is a monster event,” Stevens said, telling Bland that 100 or more vendors will on hand as well, many of them Native American. “It’s also the biggest Indian Relay Race in the history of Indian Relay Racing.”

Stevens voiced hope for the possibility of bringing the races back to Osage County in the future.

Tickets for the races, which are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on May 27-30, and at 2 p.m. on May 31, will be $10 for adults. Admission will be free for children 10 and younger.

A Demolition Derby event also is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, following the horse races. Tickets for that will be $12 for adults, $5 for children 8 to 12, and free for kids 7 and younger.