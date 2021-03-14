Osage Bronc Days set for March 26-27

"Mo" Better Rodeo Company and Dakota Rodeo Company are promoting a new rodeo event for Pawhuska, called "Osage Bronc Days." The event is scheduled for March 26-27, at 7:30 p.m. each day at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 at the the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased at Osage Outfitters or the cowboy bar, promoter Maury Tate said. For ticket information, call 281-989-0864 or 918-287-3110

"We're hopeful that it will grow," Tate said of the new event.

He said the event will feature 40 of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association riders in the extreme saddle bronc category. Several of the competitors will be world champions, Tate said. Twenty of the extreme saddle bronc competitors will be featured each night, he said.

Osage Bronc Days will also feature top Ranch Bronc riders, with 15 of those competitors being featured each evening, Tate said.